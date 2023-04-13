Millers Part of Effort Calling on U.S. To Withdraw from WHO

An Illinois Congresswoman is part of a Republican effort reviving the call for the United States to immediately withdraw from the World Health Organization.

Arizona Republican Congressman Andy Biggs and 15th District Congresswoman Mary Miller have co-sponsored legislation requiring President Joe Biden to immediately withdraw the U.S. Membership to the United Nations-owned World Health Organization. Both are members of the House Freedom Caucus.

Miller is being joined by her husband Chris, a member of the Illinois General Assembly along with the Illinois Freedom Caucus in the General Assembly in supporting the measure.

The legislation has been a part of a nearly three-year effort by Republicans to withdraw either funding or membership from the WHO due to its response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The initial push was led by former President Donald Trump in the summer of 2020. Trump accused the WHO of making a series of consequential mistakes in handling the pandemic and also argued that the organization was too trusting of Covid-related information from the Chinese government.

Many of these same criticism were echoed directly in a press release by the Illinois Freedom Caucus today.

Requests for an interview to speak to Miller about her current agenda and legislation in Congress have gone repeatedly ignored and not been returned.