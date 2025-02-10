Millikin University, Lincoln Land Sign Simplified Transfer Process Agreement

The presidents of Lincoln Land Community College and Millikin University gathered in Decatur on Thursday to sign a new partnership that would allow LLCC graduates to seamlessly transition to Millikin.

LLCC graduates can be automatically accepted to Millikin and complete their bachelor’s degree in two years with full-time enrollment, as long as they have 2.0 grade-point average.

LLCC students who wish to transfer to Millikin will be provided with a plan of study, as well as automatic acceptance into one of 38 Millikin baccalaureate degree programs.

Students who have successfully met the LLCC Honors Program requirements are guaranteed automatic acceptance into the James Millikin Honors Scholars Program upon application. This agreement is effective for the 2024-25 academic year. LLCC students can also take advantage of the Millikin Tuition Promise and Big Blue Pledge: Illinois Free Tuition Program, which began in this past fall.

The Millikin Tuition Promise provides a reduced tuition rate of $26,000 for all full-time traditional undergraduate students. Students can then anticipate an annual inflationary tuition rate increase of less than 4% each year in the future. The Big Blue Pledge: Illinois Free Tuition Program represents an investment in Illinois students who may lack the financial options necessary to pursue a private college education and will cover 100% of their undergraduate tuition with Millikin grants and scholarships, filling the gap after available state and federal grants provided they fulfill certain requirements.

For more information, visit millikin.edu/llcc.