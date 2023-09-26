Milton Teen Arrested In Home Invasion, Stabbing Incident

A Milton teenager has been jailed for an alleged home invasion and stabbing incident that occurred earlier this month.

According to a press release from Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood this afternoon, on the afternoon of Saturday, September 9th the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a residence located in the 100 block of East Pittsfield Street in Milton in reference to a home invasion and stabbing incident.

Upon arrival, law enforcement officials conducted several interviews where conflicting versions of events were provided. The reporting party and victim indicated he was at his residence when he opened his door to let his dog out when a masked individual punched him in the face. The physical altercation continued inside of the residence. At one point, the victim disclosed he was being choked by the masked individual. The victim said he grabbed a knife and stabbed the masked intruder who eventually left the residence.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a criminal investigation and submitted their findings to the Pike County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

Last Monday, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department arrested 19-year old Bryar A. DeJaynes of Milton on a warrant for aggravated battery and home invasion. DeJaynes was arrested without incident and he remains lodged in the Pike County Jail after a pretrial detention hearing.

Greenwood says the incident remains under investigation.

DeJaynes is due in Pike County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing with counsel on October 17th.