By Gary Scott on April 8, 2026 at 12:00pm

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital is participating in a Memorial Health Agency wide regional walking program next month.

It is called the Memorial Health Mindful Miles Walking Challenge.

Claire Peak of Jacksonville Memorial Hospital says the event here will kick off April 30th.

Peak says those attending the kick off on the 30th from 4 to 6 PM at the main entrance will be able to download a free app to track the miles. You can register for the challenge at mypacer.com/organizations/MHWalks/invite.

Peak says there is a direct link between physical wellness, and mental wellness.

Peak says participants who walk 50 or more miles during May will get a free Mindful Miles T-shrts.

Peak says more information is available on the Jacksonville Memorial Hospital Facebook page.