Mindline for JHS Freshmen

By Gary Scott on August 12, 2025 at 11:06am

Three entities are joining forces to help with mental health for incoming freshmen at Jacksonville High School.

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, Jacksonville school district 117 and the Morgan county Health Department have combined to offer Mindline for freshmen.

Students who sign up for Mindline will get 2 to 3 short mental health text messages each month. The texts will be about safe social media, available mental health resources, vaping and school related stressors like homecoming, activity stress or finals.

Parents are encouraged to talk with the students about registering for the service.

The registration is at https://eztxt.net/sUQNQn.

Students can opt out at any time.