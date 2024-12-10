Mindrup Named Permanent President at WIU

The Western Illinois University Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Friday, December 6th to appoint Dr. Kristi Mindrup as the university’s 13th president, effective immediately.

Mindrup becomes the first female president in the school’s history. The Board will approve Mindrup’s salary and contract at its March meeting.

Mindrup has served as WIU’s interim president since April 1st, after the resignation of Dr. Guiyou Huang. Prior to that, she served as the Vice President for Quad Cities Campus Operations. Mindrup brings 27 years of experience in higher education, focused on organizational leadership, strategic planning, academic affairs, student services program and partnership development, inclusive campus environments and campus operations. Mindrup also provided leadership for the planning and establishment of the WIU Quad Cities Riverfront Campus in Moline.

She serves on the Board of Directors for Renew Moline and the United Way Education Council. She previously served for 9 years on the Council for Advancement of Standards in Higher Education, and served as president of the Illinois Association for Institutional Research. Mindrup has taught in the College Student Personnel program at WIU, and has served as an adjunct instructor with Eastern Iowa Community College District.

Mindrup earned a Ph.D. from the University of Iowa in educational policy and leadership studies, master’s degree from Western Illinois University and two bachelor’s degrees from the University of Northern Iowa.