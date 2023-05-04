Minnesota Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges in Pike

One person involved in a jack-knifed truck crash in Pike County from January of last year that was arrested on drug charges pled guilty and was sentenced in Pike County court this week.

38 year old Elijah P. Sarbaum of Motley, Minnesota pleaded guilty to a single count of possession of methamphetamine between 15-100 grams on Tuesday. Charges of possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia were dropped per the plea.

On January 15th, 2022 around midday, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the west edge of Hull in regards to a jack-knifed truck and trailer, as well as a man and woman arguing with each other. Sarbaum along with the driver of the semi, 37 year old Jennifer P. Lundell were arrested on drug charges in relation to the incident.

Lundell is next due in Pike County Circuit Court on May 16th.

Sarbaum was sentenced on Tuesday to 4 years of probation and ordered to pay fines, fees, and court costs. He was given credit for 10 days served in the Pike County Jail.