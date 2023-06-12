Minor Injuries in U.S. 67 Rollover Crash Near Meredosia on Saturday

Two people received minor injuries after their car flipped and struck a utility pole off of U.S. 67 near Meredosia on Saturday afternoon.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies, the Meredosia Rescue Squad, and EMS responded to a single-vehicle rollover reported at approximately 2:30 Saturday afternoon on U.S. 67 just north of Kochs Lane just outside of Meredosia.

The caller said the car had flipped about 8 times before striking a utility pole causing power lines to fall to the ground. The caller said that the car had also caught fire.

Upon arrival, both subjects involved were out of the vehicle and alert. The driver, 26-year old Ami E. Donyoh of Beardstown and the passenger 34-year old Essi K. Sopke also of Beardstown were treated for minor injuries.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office report did not indicate any citations given. Clean up of the scene took a number of hours due to the downed power pole. No further information about the incident has been released.