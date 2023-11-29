Minor Injuries to Rider After Bike Hits Vehicle in School Parking Lot

South Jacksonville Police and EMS responded to South Elementary School yesterday morning after a bike hit a vehicle.

According to a report by South Jacksonville Police, at approximately 11:45 am Tuesday, a South Jacksonville woman was traveling on a scooter bike east on Dewy Drive before turning south into the north parking lot of the school.

The woman told officers that when she entered the lot, the brakes on the bike failed when she attempted to stop. The bike then hit the front bumper and hood of a vehicle in the lot.

The driver of the vehicle told police she had just pulled out of a parking spot and was facing west at a complete stop when the bike struck her Jeep.

The driver of the bike was treated for minor injuries at the scene. The driver of the vehicle refused EMS. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $800.00. No citations were issued in the incident.