MISO Issues Warning Over “Maximum Electricity Generation Event” Due to Temps, High Pressure on Area Electrical Grid

The electric grid operator for Central Illinois is warning residents to save energy where they can today.

Per the Midcontinent Independent System Operator or MISO, today is being considered a “Maximum Generation Event” due to “forced generation outages, above normal temperatures and higher than forecasted load” impacting its entire footprint—15 states in central US and Canadian Province Manitoba. When demand on the grid doesn’t match the generation available, electric system damage and large-scale protective power outages known as rolling blackouts can occur. The advisory is for 11AM to 9PM.

CWLP in Springfield issued the warning to electric customers last night.

If MISO upgrades its emergency and requests additional action, electric delivery services like Ameren-Illinois may issue a conservation warning asking customers, without health or safety concerns, to voluntarily reduce electric usage during specified peak hours to avert electric service disruptions.

Those on the MISO grid are simply being asked to prepare for the possibility. We will provide updates if anything changes today.

We have reached out for comment to Ameren-Illinois. This story will be updated.