Miss Illinois Teen Headed to Florida

A Jacksonville teen is headed to Florida this weekend to compete at Miss America’s teen pageant in Orlando, Florida.

16-year-old Lillie Brown will represent Illinois as Miss Illinois’ teen at the Walt Disney Theatre in Orlando.

Brown spoke to the Jacksonville city council Monday in anticipation of the event.

Brown is the daughter of Ted and Sissy Brown of Jacksonville.

She told the council Monday night that she is passionate about a platform that focuses on online safety, cyberbullying prevention, and building digital confidence.

Brown will perform a lyrical routine to “Thank God I Do” as her competition talent.

She dances competitively with Legacy Dance Complex, and is a member of the Springfield Youth Performance Group. Brown learned to dance at the Stevens School of Dance.

The event will be livestreamed on PageantVision.com.

The competition runs through next week.