Miss Quincy/Miss Quincy Teen Scholarship, Pageant Entry Period Open

An area beauty pageant and scholarship program affiliated with the Miss America organization is now open for entries for the 2025 competition.

The Miss Quincy Scholarship program and Miss Quincy Teen competition are set to take place on January 11th at the Quincy Community Theater. It’s a local preliminary competition to the Miss Illinois and Miss Illinois Teen competitions.

For Miss Quincy candidates, women must be at least 18 years of age and no older than 27 on June 25, 2025. Miss Quincy Teen candidates, young women must be at least 14. 18-year olds are allowed a pivot year to select either competition to compete in. Candidates must be a U.S. Citizen, unmarried, and have no legal dependents. They must reside in, be enrolled in full-time or be employed full-time in Adams, Brown, Pike, Schuyler, Hancock, McDonough, Morgan, or Scott counties. Relatives cannot be affiliated with the program.

Interested candidates are encouraged to complete an interest form available at MissQuincy.org by November 17th.

For further information, contact missquincyprogram@gmail.com.