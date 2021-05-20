Missing Brown County Teen Found

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 20, 2021 at 4:54pm

A missing Brown County teenager has been found safe.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory early Thursday morning for help in locating 13-year-old Rebecca Jane Yeakel.

Yeakel was reported missing at approximately 10 last night. Her bicycle was found near Star Bridge near 820 County Road and 1386 E Street in Versailles.

Authorities issued the cancellation to the advisory at approximately 1:30 this afternoon. No other information was provided other than the missing teen had been found safe.