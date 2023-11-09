Missing Cass County Man Last Seen Wednesday Morning

More information has become available on the identity of a Cass County man who went missing Wednesday.

According to a report by WAND-TV this morning, Shannon Graham was last seen walking into a wooded area near the bridge that crosses the Sangamon River in Chandlerville at approximately 11:00 am yesterday.

Graham reportedly left with no water or food and was not wearing a coat. He is described as being in his late 40s and wearing a dark green button-up long-sleeve shirt, orange and yellow construction vest, blue jeans, sneakers, and a ball cap.

According to the report, Graham’s family says due to health issues, he could be suffering from issues such as seizures, psychosis, and delirium.

According to an announcement by Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn on social media early this morning, police and fire department officials have been searching through the night with a larger search group being organized to begin searching early this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 217-452-7718.