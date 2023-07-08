Missing Fulton County Woman Found Deceased

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police say a missing Cuba woman has been found.



76-year old Jody McCamey’s body was recovered from a lake near her home. According to the Fulton County’s Sheriff’s Office, on July 2nd, a friend notified authorities of her disappearance.



McCamey’s 2007 maroon Jeep Patriot was later located along a field behind her house by the Illinois State Police Air Ops. Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputies and Emergency Management, family, and friends searched the field and woods but were unable to locate McCamey.

The Illinois Conservation Police were contacted to search a nearby lake where McCamey’s body was later recovered.

After an autopsy and x-rays were completed, Fulton County Coroner Austin Rhodes positively identified McCamey as the decedent and the preliminary cause of death is believed to be drowning. No foul play is suspected, the manner of death remains under investigation. No further information has been released at this time.