Missing Girard Man Found Dead Friday

A Girard man missing since last Tuesday morning was found dead by authorities Thursday morning.

KMOV in St. Louis reports that 62-year-old Randy Kahl was found by a Macoupin County Sheriff search team just north of Girard at approximately 10AM. No other information was provided via a Facebook post on the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Kahl was last seen leaving his home in the 100 block of W. Mill Street in Girard at 2 a.m. last Tuesday. He was reportedly ill at the time of his disappearance.