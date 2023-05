By Benjamin Cox on May 15, 2023 at 1:47pm

A Greenfield woman reported missing on Sunday night has been located.

Family members of Julie Schild say she has been located by authorities alive. Schild is said to have left Greenfield in her daughter’s vehicle at 7:30 Sunday night and was not able to be contacted. Schild is said to be dealing with a medical condition that places her in danger.

No further information is available at this time.