Missing Illinois Teen Found in Minnesota

A missing 14-year-old girl from Nauvoo who last seen about two months ago has been found.

According to the FBI, on December 13th, 14 year old Addison Windbigler traveled to Keokuk and was last spotted in that city on December 14th.

On Monday, the FBI Omaha-Quad Cities office joined other law enforcement agencies in Illinois and Iowa in the investigation and asked for the public’s help in finding Windbigler.

Today, the FBI reports that Windbigler was found uninjured in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The FBI is not releasing any further information at this time due to an ongoing investigation.