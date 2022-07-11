Missing Macoupin Man Found Deceased

A Palmyra man who went missing yesterday has been found deceased.

The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office says that 46 year old Jeffrey Jennings was found deceased by a search team at around 3:15 PM today. Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl says: “We would to thank all of the individuals who came out to help with this and our deepest sympathy goes to his family.”

Jennings was reported missing yesterday around 5PM, after authorities say he walked away from a residence in the 27000 block of Illinois Route 111, about 2 1/2 miles south of Palmyra.

At 2:37PM today, multiple Macoupin County search & rescue teams from all over the county were called to stage at Zelmer Airpark in Palmyra.

No further information about the situation has been made available.