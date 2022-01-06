Missing Montgomery County Man Found Safe

A Montgomery County man missing since New Year’s Eve around Jacksonville has been located and found safe.

Family members messaged WLDS News shortly after 9PM this evening saying that 26 year old Austin Corrado had been located and found safe at approximately 8:30PM this evening.

Corrado had gone missing after being spotted walking along East Morton Avenue near the Knight’s Inn in Jacksonville during the evening of New Year’s Eve. Corrado’s family believed him to be in danger at the time.

No further details have been provided at this time.