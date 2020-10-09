Missing Murrayville Man Found Dead, Foul Play Suspected

The body of a Murrayville man missing since Sunday has been found. 32 year old Robert Joseph “Joey” Schofield, Jr. was found at approximately 4PM yesterday in a field near Gobbler Road in Nortonville. The exact cause of death is pending an autopsy. Foul play is expected.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department and Sheriff Mike Carmody worked in conjunction with the Illinois State Police Zone 4, Illinois State Police Central Illinois Enforcement Group, The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Technicians, Morgan County Emergency Management, South Jacksonville Fire Department, Murrayville Police Department the Dry Creek Blood Hounds to locate Schofield.