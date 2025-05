By Benjamin Cox on May 17, 2025 at 7:17pm

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following alert as of 7:05PM Saturday, May 17:

Cass County Sheriff’s Office is assisting a police department in Missouri with a missing person with a medical condition. This person was in Beardstown and left southbound on US HWY 67. Subject is driving a black 2009 Honda Civic…License number JB6V8C out of Missouri. Please dial 911 or call the local police if you see this vehicle.