Missing Person Alert for Jacksonville Woman

At the request of the Jacksonville Police Department, the Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory.

The Jacksonville Police Department is requesting your assistance in locating Tricia A. Ralston, who is a 41 year old white female, who is 4 foot 11 inches and weighs 130 pounds.

Tricia has brown hair and is wearing an olive green coat, jeans, white sneakers. She was last seen at 1941 West Morton Avenue at 11:20am on September 16th.

Ms. Ralston has a condition that places her in danger. Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Tricia A. Ralston should contact the Jacksonville Police Department at (217) 479-3570 or contact 911