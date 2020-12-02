Missing Person Investigation Under Way Near Petersburg

The Petersburg Police and Menard County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a potential missing person near the Sangamon River this morning. Yesterday, both law enforcement agencies began investigating a potential missing persons case but due to limited information, both agencies are unsure if the person is even missing. Both agencies say limited information about the individual is available. No description has been released.

According to a joint press release, officers and deputies began a search along the eastern edge of Petersburg and part of the Sangamon River. Assistance was provided by the Menard County Rescue Squad, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police, Illinois State Police Air Operations, and the Petersburg Fire Department. The search was halted at dusk and further investigating is expected to begin again this morning. Law enforcement agencies are still trying to determine whether or not the person is indeed missing.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story.