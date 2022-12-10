Missing Person Investigation Underway Near Petersburg, Search is on Near Sangamon River

The Menard County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies are currently conducting a missing persons investigation.

According to a press release from shortly after 5:30 last night, the Menard County Sheriff’s Office said they were assisting the Petersburg Police Department with a missing persons investigation along the the Sangamon River near Hurie Park.

Also assisting in the search was the Petersburg City Fire Department, the Petersburg Rural Fire Department, Menard County Rescue Squad, Menard County EMS, the Athens Fire Department, Tallula Fire Department, Illinois Conservation Police, and the Springfield Fire Department.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation this morning. The Menard County Sheriff’s Office says there is no threat to the public. The public is being asked to stay away from the area at this time. No description of the missing individual has been given at this time.

The Menard County Sheriff’s Office could release no further information this morning.