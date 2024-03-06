Missing Petersburg Man Identified as Decedent Located in Sandridge on Monday

The Menard County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the remains found in northern Menard County on Monday afternoon.

After an autopsy completion yesterday, Menard County Chief Deputy and Coroner Ben Hollis identified the male decedent found near Sandridge on Monday afternoon as 29-year old Zachary E. Pasley of Petersburg and formerly of Waverly.

Pasley had been missing since January 31st and had been the recent focus of an extensive missing persons investigation by the Petersburg Police, Illinois State Police, and Illinois Conservation Police.

Hollis says that foul play is not suspected in the matter and no further information is available at this time.