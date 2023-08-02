Missing Pike County Man Deemed Safe

More information has been released on a Pike County man who was the subject of a missing person’s search.

The Pittsfield Police Department has been seeking information on the whereabouts of 51-year-old Larry J. Coffey, commonly known as Joe Coffey, of Pittsfield who was last seen by friends and family on July 21st.

In an update on the Pittsfield Police Department’s social media this afternoon, officials say that during the investigation, officers determined Mr. Coffey has traveled out of state and is now not considered missing at this time.

He had last been seen leaving his residence in his 2000 gold extended cab Chevrolet S-10 pickup and was reported to likely have his two German Sheppard dogs with him.

Police Officials say license plate reader camera photographs of the truck and his animals have been obtained from out of state.

The Pittsfield Police Department is asking that if anyone has contact with Larry Joe Coffey, to please have him contact them. They stress that Coffey is not in trouble, nor is he wanted by authorities.