By Benjamin Cox on March 20, 2022 at 6:31pm

A Pike County man missing since March 7 has been found deceased.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood reports that 30 year old Austin J. Shaw of Fishhook was located Sunday morning by a search team.

Shaw had been missing since the early evening of March 7th after being dropped off in rural Fishhook to go rock hunting.

Multiple agencies have been searching for Shaw since Monday, March 14th.

Greenwood says more information will be released this Monday pending an autopsy.

This story is developing.