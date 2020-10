By Jeremy Coumbes on October 9, 2020 at 6:06pm

A missing Pleasant Plains man who has been missing since Wednesday has been found.

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell confirmed that 50 year old Ronald R. Buecker was found safe in Decatur today.

Buecker was last heard from on Wednesday at approximately 1:45 a.m. His vehicle was located later Wednesday in a corn field in the 13300 block of Cotton Hill road in Pawnee during the search.