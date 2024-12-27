Missing Quincy Woman Believed Dead, Police Now Search For Her Remains

A Quincy woman who was married to a man who died in a shootout with police in eastern Missouri last week is now believed dead, according to authorities.

Muddy River News reports that St. Charles, Missouri Police have now turned the missing person case of 32-year old Britney Kelly to a homicide case. Kelly was last seen in St. Charles on December 14th in the company of her husband Chadwick Kelly. Kelly died after an hours-long standoff with Missouri authorities in Labelle, Missour on December 20th. Chadwick Kelly had taken another female hostage in the standoff before he eventually tried to flee from police while armed.

According to the report, evidence has now been obtained that Britney Kelly is deceased, but her whereabouts are still unknown at this time, according to St. Charles Police.

Detectives are seeking information from anyone that may have seen a 2020 Audi III with Illinois license plates ET 25911 between the dates of December 18th through December 20th. Chadwick Kelly is believed to the prime suspect in Britney Kelly’s death, according to authorities.

If you have any further information, contact Quincy Police at 217-228-4470 or the St. Charles, Missouri Police at 636-949-3300.