Missing South Jacksonville Teen Found Safe

Samantha Churchill of Jacksonville went missing on Saturday from Virginia, Illinois. According to her parents, Samantha had not been seen nor heard from since she was dropped off by a family member at the FS Gas Station on Illinois Route 125 to meet a friend.

Samantha’s parents announced this morning via social media that she has since been found safe. Samantha’s Mother is thanking the South Jacksonville Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Office for their efforts to locate Samantha.

No other details have been made available as of press time.