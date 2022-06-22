Missing Spfld Woman Found Safe

A former Jacksonville resident who went missing in Springfield last week has been found.

According to an update by the Missing Person Awareness Network, 27-year-old Rose Therese Egan has been found safe.

Egan, who now lives in Springfield, went missing after she was last seen at a Springfield McDonald’s restaurant last Thursday.

Multiple people have reported on social media that Egan had been seen in the Jacksonville area since Thursday, however, no details on where Egan was located were included in the update.