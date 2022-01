By Benjamin Cox on January 8, 2022 at 6:57pm

A woman missing from Springfield since December 20th has been found safe by local authorities.

According to WICS Newschannel 20, 38 year old Angela Landholt was found in Springfield around 1:45PM this afternoon.

Springfield Police told WICS that Landholt was found unharmed and in good health and has already been in contact with her family.