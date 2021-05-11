Missing Woman’s Family Offering Reward in 3 Year Old Case

The family of Denita Hedden is asking for the community’s help in solving her disappearance. They are now offering a $7,500 reward for a tip leading to solving her case.

The 37 year old Hedden formerly of Gillespie, was last seen on January 25th, 2018 at approximately 11PM near her residence in Royal Lakes. Hedden had previously been seen that day at the Ameristar Casino in St. Charles, Missouri. Hedden was returning from the casino with a male companion reportedly her current roommate and boyfriend to their home in Royal Lakes. According to the Missing Persons Awareness Network report on the case, Hedden was calling ahead to contact children to come spend time with them on her birthday. The children reported an alleged argument took place while Hedden was on the phone between her and her boyfriend, and the phone call abruptly disconnected. Hedden has never been seen again.

According to MPAN, it took the boyfriend/roommate 4 days to report her missing after multiple calls and visits by Hedden’s children and husband questioning her whereabouts. The St. Louis Major Case Squad was activated to search for Hedden. They spent the next 12 days performing interviews and organizing search operations that included over 22,400 acres of rural terrain in southern Macoupin County, and 70 miles of roadway which netted no results. According to MPAN, detectives visited with Hedden’s family and believe her to be deceased due to alleged foul play and possibly a homicide.

If you have any information about Hedden’s disappearance, you may contact the Missing Persons Awareness Network anonymously at (312) 620-0788, the Macoupin-Montgomery Crime Stoppers at 1-800-352-0136, or the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office at (217) 854-3135. Hedden is about 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and a fair complexion. According to the Charley Project, she was last seen wearing a maroon and orange hooded Virginia Tech sweatshirt (manufactured by Nike), blue jeans, high brown women’s boots, and hoop earrings. Hedden may use the last names of Dyer and/or Plunkett. She has a tattoo of a woman’s torso with crossed arms on her abdomen.