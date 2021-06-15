Mississippi Man Arrested On Drug Charges In Southern Macoupin

A Mississippi man was arrested on I-55 in southern Macoupin County for alleged cocaine trafficking.

A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle on I-55 at milepost 45 just north of Mt. Olive in southern Macoupin County by Illinois State Police yesterday. The vehicle had allegedly committed multiple traffic violations.

According to the Macoupin County State’s Attorney’s Office, police arrested the driver 43 year old Marc A. Wash of Durant, Mississippi for controlled substance trafficking, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of a controlled substance. WICS Newschannel 20 reports that multiple packages of suspected cocaine, which weighed approximately 5 kilograms, were found in the vehicle during a search.

Wash also faces charges of driving on a suspended license, unlawful use of cannabis by a driver, a registration light violation, and driving up to 10 miles per hour over the posted speed limit from a Friday arrest.

Bond has been set at $500,000. If convicted on the drug charges, Wash faces 30-120 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. A preliminary hearing for Wash is set for Wednesday, June 30th.