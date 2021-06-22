Missouri Man Arrested For Meth Charges in Barry

Pike County Sherriff’s Deputies arrested a Missouri man on drug charges last night.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood said in a press release that at approximately 8PM last night, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a blue 2007 Chrysler passenger vehicle on Decatur Street in Barry.

Subsequent to a brief investigation, 34 year old Lance R. Dixon of Curryville, Missouri was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine between 5-15 grams with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine between 5-15 grams, and unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver of a motor vehicle.

Dixon is currently being lodged at the Pike County Jail awaiting a first appearance in court.