Missouri Man Arrested in Connection to Pair of Pike County Vehicle Thefts

The Pike County Sheriff is praising the work of deputies following a pair of stolen vehicle reports.

According to a report by Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, authorities were called to the 600 block of Rogers Street in Barry at approximately 5:30 Sunday evening for a report of a stolen vehicle.

At 4:15 yesterday afternoon, deputies were again called to Barry, this time in the 1200 block of Pratt Street, for another report of a vehicle that had been stolen. According to the report, sometime later yesterday both vehicles were located in Hannibal, Missouri.

Subsequent to further investigation, 36-year-old Joshua M. Perkins of Hannibal was taken into custody by Hannibal Police for possession of a stolen vehicle. He is currently being held in the Marion County Missouri Jail awaiting extradition to Illinois. Greenwood says a warrant for Perkins’ arrest was to be issued in Pike County this morning.

In the release, Sheriff Greenwood commended Deputy Skyler Lambeth and Sergeant Matt Frazier for their investigation work that led to the quick recovery of the vehicles and the apprehension of Perkins.

Greenwood says the investigation remains open and ongoing, into these incidents as well as others that could lead to more arrests.

Greenwood is asking the public that if anyone has a Ring-style doorbell or other type of surveillance system on their property that may have recorded anything you feel is suspicious and can assist in these investigations to please contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

Greenwood is also urging the public to lock your vehicle doors and never leave keys or valuables inside and exposed.