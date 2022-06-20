Missouri Man Arrested in Pike County, IL on Sex Abuse of a Minor, Drug Charges

Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man on multiple charges last Thursday involving aggravated sexual abuse of a minor and drug charges.

According to a press release from Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, on December 22nd of last year, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department initiated a sexual assault investigation in Griggsville. The investigation involved 2 victims under the age of 13.

On Thursday, as a result of the investigation, sheriff’s deputies arrested 36 year old Charles Sonny Ray Martin of Center, Missouri on 3 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

According to a Pike County Jail report today, Martin was also cited for delivery of cannabis between 30-500 grams. Martin also was arrested for a petition to revoke probation from a possession of methamphetamine conviction from December 2019. Martin also had an outstanding Calhoun County traffic warrant for driving on a suspended license.

Martin is due for a first appearance in Pike County Circuit Court tomorrow. He is currently being held on $500,000 with 10% to apply at the Pike County Jail.