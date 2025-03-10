Missouri Man Arrested On Multiple Traffic Offenses in Calhoun County

A Pike County, Missouri man has been charged with several major traffic offenses and felonies associated with a motor vehicle in Calhoun County.

According to a press release today from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, back on November 3rd, at approximately 6AM, Calhoun County Sheriff William Heffington responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle located at a business near the intersection of Park and Main Streets in Hardin. After Sheriff Heffington made contact and identified the driver; the suspect vehicle fled the scene, and crossed the Joe Page Bridge into Greene County at a high rate of speed. Sheriff Heffington requested a warrant to be issued for the driver.

On December 9th, at approximately 10:30PM, a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on the Illinois River Road near Batchtown Road. After the deputy exited his squad car to initiate contact, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and the deputy was unable to locate the vehicle. Chief Deputy Zach Hardin then began an investigation into identifying the driver of the vehicle during the traffic stop on December 9th . Hardin was able to identify the suspect as the same individual that also fled from Sheriff Heffington on November 3rd . Hardin was also able to identify the suspect’s involvement in several reported thefts in the area.

Subsequent to the investigations, the Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office requested warrants for 51-year old Jeffrey R. Lindsey of Eolia, Missouri for possession of a stolen license plate, theft, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police, unlawful display of a license plate, improper use of registration, fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic control device, improper lane usage, improper use of a turn signal, and a headlamp violation.

On December 15th, Lindsay was arrested in Chesterfield, Missouri and the suspect vehicle was impounded.

Lindsey made his first appearance in Calhoun County Circuit Court on January 24th after waiving extradition. He has been granted pretrial release with electronic ankle monitoring. Lindsey is scheduled to return to Calhoun County Court for arraignment on March 25th.

