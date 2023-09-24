Missouri Man Arrested on Organized Retail Theft Warrant

Jacksonville Police and Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Missouri man on Friday afternoon in possible connection to an organized retail theft operation.

Jacksonville Police were called to Wal-Mart just after 10AM Friday. An employee reported that an individual was in the store that they believed to be a part of an organized retail theft operation. They said the individual had hit multiple stores in multiple states, and had already stolen over $1,100 in merchandise from the Jacksonville store on August 20th.

Just after 11AM, Jacksonville Police and Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Illinois Route 104 and East Morton Avenue and arrested the driver, 46-year old Donald R. Brothers of Brookfield, Missouri on an outstanding warrant for theft over $500 and a new citation for retail theft over $300. Law enforcement also cited a passenger in the vehicle, 42-year old Melynda J. Sibley, also of Brookfield, Missouri for possession of a controlled substance.

According to police reports, shortly after 2:30PM Friday, officers also conducted a court-authorized search warrant at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of East Morton in connection to the incident. No information on what that search yielded has been released.

Brothers is currently held at the Morgan County Jail. Sibley was booked, cited, and released from the Morgan County Jail.