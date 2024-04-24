Missouri Man Charged With Reckless Homicide in I-72 Crash in Pike County in October

A Missouri man has been charged for reckless homicide in Pike County in relation to a two-vehicle crash that killed two women on I-72 this past Fall.

67-year old Steven M. Harrison of Wellsville, Missouri has been charged with two counts of reckless homicide, reckless driving, and wrong-way driving.

According to the Illinois State Police, Pike County 911 received a report of a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on I-72 westbound at milepost 12 at 9:39 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8th. The caller indicated it was a head-on collision.

43-year old Amanda E. Harrison of Laddonia, Missouri and 59-year old Angela J. Wood of Payson were pronounced deceased at the scene. Both were passengers in separate vehicles.

ISP reports indicate that Steven Harrison was the driver of a 2008 Blue Chrysler Town and Country LX that was traveling eastbound on Interstate 72. A 2019 White Ford Transit T-150 driven by 49-year old John J. Wagler of Bloomfield, Iowa was westbound in the left lane and a 2023 Gray Chevrolet Malibu driven by 65-year old James D. Wood of Payson was behind Wagner’s vehicle.

The front driver side of Harrison’s vehicle struck the front driver side of Wagler’s vehicle, which went off the left side of the road and struck a guard rail. Harrison’s vehicle then traveled into the path of Wood’s vehicle and struck it head on.

Steven Harrison was airlifted to a regional hospital with injuries. James wood was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with injuries. Wagler was uninjured, as were four females in the vehicle — juveniles ages 12, 15 and 17, and 43-year old Dorothy R. Wagler of Bloomfield, Iowa.

Steven Harrison was officially charged on April 11th and will make his first appearance in Pike County Circuit Court on May 21st. If convicted on the Class 3 felony reckless homicide charges, Harrison faces between 6-28 years each.