Missouri Man Pleads Guilty to Escape From Furlough in Pike Co. While Awaiting Trial in Adams Co.

A Missouri man has been sentenced to prison time in one Illinois county while he awaits trial in another.

39-year old Adam M. McCloud of Hannibal pleaded guilty to failure to return from work furlough as a felon in Pike County Circuit Court back on July 2nd. The charges were filed on April 11th by the Pike County State’s Attorney’s Office for an incident that occurred on January 19th.

Pike County Chief Judge J. Frank McCartney sentenced McCloud to 2 ½ years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on Monday. McCloud was also ordered to pay an undisclosed county fine, and serve up to 6 months of mandatory supervised release. The court also officially revoked probation from a 2018 conviction on a felony driving on a suspended or revoked license case. McCloud was given 102 days credit for time served in the Pike County Jail.

McCloud is currently awaiting trial in Adams County Circuit Court for a possession of a stolen vehicle and obstructing identification arrest from April 19th. A new date in Adams County has not been set, according to online court records today.