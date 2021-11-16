Missouri Man Pleas Guilty to His Part In A Motor Vehicle Theft Ring from January

A Missouri man pled guilty to a burglary charge in Greene County Court last week. 36 year old Corvis D. Johnson pled guilty to one county of burglary with no property damage on Wednesday. Johnson is the second of four people who have pled guilty to charges as a part of a series of arrests tied to vehicle burglaries in Carrollton between December 2020 and January 2021.

According to Carrollton Police reports, Officer Jesse Faul pursued a white sedan that had occupants that had been driving a stolen Jeep and had left the stolen vehicle parked in the middle of the road near the Carrollton Municipal Pool. The stolen Jeep was later traced back to vehicle thefts in St. Louis and Mexico, Missouri.

Faul pursued the vehicle into Jersey County. Faul had radioed ahead to Jersey County Sheriff’s Deputies about the pursuit. Jersey County Sheriff’s Deputies had placed stop sticks near the north end of Jerseyville to help conclude the pursuit. The pursuit reached speeds in excess of 120 miles per hour when the vehicle hit the stop sticks. The driver’s side front tire was punctured by the strips, and the car continued at speeds of 90 miles per hour through Jerseyville. Faul continued the pursuit to Illinois Route 109 before performing a pit maneuver on the suspect’s vehicle. The maneuver spun the vehicle into a ditch, terminating the pursuit.

According to Faul’s report, the 4 subjects in the vehicle exited the vehicle on foot. Faul was able to subdue the driver of the vehicle. Two of the other three subjects were taken into custody by other police departments that followed the chase, while the fourth subject was later found and arrested. Two of the suspects were armed at the time of their arrest. Faul was recognized by Two Rivers Crime Stoppers on October 24th for his work on the case.

Police arrested 20 year old Quindarian L. Wright of St. Louis, 22 year old Jamie M Dwyer of St. Charles, Missouri, Johnson, and a 15 year old male juvenile. Wright is facing 18 counts of burglary related to burglaries dating back to at least December in Calhoun, Jersey, and Greene. Wright is next due in Greene County Court on December 13th. Dwyer pled guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle back on August 6th. He was sentenced to 2 years probation, fees, court costs, and $285 restitution.

Johnson was sentenced to 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and court costs. Johnson is still facing guns, drugs, and theft of motor vehicle charges in Madison County after a grand jury indictment in July.

Johnson is believed to be connected with an organized vehicle theft ring based out of St. Louis that were arrested in December 2020 and in January in Greene, Jersey, and Calhoun counties.