Missouri Man Wanted For Murder Captured in Petersburg Has Trial Date Set

A trial for a Palmyra, Missouri man captured in Petersburg after a statewide manhunt in connection to a murder last year has been set.

According to Muddy River News, 35 year old Raymond D. Gum appeared today in court to face charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. The charges stem from the death of 34 year old Crystal Cooper, who was found dead outside of her home in a parked car in Palmyra, Missouri on September 3, 2021. Gum and Cooper reportedly were in a relationship at the time but not living together.

Gum was arrested the following day at a residence in Petersburg by U.S. Marshals and Menard County Sheriff’s Deputies. Gum faces life imprisonment if he is found guilty of the first-degree murder charge. According to the report, Marion County, Missouri prosecuting attorney Luke Bryant says he will not seek the death penalty.

Gum pleaded not guilty to the charges on January 5th and after a series of motions, had his case moved to Shelby County, Missouri. Court proceedings say that a plea agreement is allegedly in the works.

A pretrial date was set for June 22, with a three-day trial scheduled to begin July 19. Gum is being held in the Marion County Jail on $1 million bond.