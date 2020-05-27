Missouri Sex Offender Is Arrested in Pike County For Failure to Register

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department recently arrested a man for failing to register as a sex offender after leaving the State of Missouri. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department recently began an investigation into the whereabouts of 33 year old Michael S. Tunstall formerly of Hannibal, Missouri after receiving information that he had moved to a residence in the village of New Canton in Pike County. Tunstall was convicted of sexual intercourse with a 19 year old female victim while they were incapacitated in November 2010 in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

At 8:16 last night, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a sex offender compliance check at a residence in the 200 block of Elm Street in New Canton. After an investigation, it was discovered that Tunstall had been staying at the residence and did not register as a sex offender in Pike County. Tunstall is being charged for failure to register as a sex offender, false information provided by a sex offender, and obstructing justice. He is currently being lodged at the Pike County Jail.