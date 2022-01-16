Missouri Trio Sentenced in Calhoun Co. For Role in Theft Ring

L to R: Samantha L Rachels, Kristen M. Zinselmeier, and Jacob D. Young. The 3 were arrested on multiple charges in Calhoun linked to multiple house and car burglaries in the area.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a trio of individuals arrested in Calhoun County in December 2020 have all been sentenced for their role in a multi-county theft ring.

On December 1, 2020, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department received multiple reports of vehicle burglaries and a motor vehicle theft in the Village of Hardin. Investigation and extra patrols followed over the week.

On December 7, 2020 at 1:52AM, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Childs Street near Park Street in Hardin on a gold 2003 Chevy Tahoe with Missouri license plates.

Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, 32 year old Kristen M. Zinselmeier of St. Peters, Missouri was arrested for driving with a revoked license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and improper use of registration.

Two passengers were present in the vehicle and also arrested. 25 year old Jacob D. Young of St. Louis, Missouri and 26 year old Samantha L. Rachels of St. Louis, Missouri were initially cited for Obstructing Justice.

A search of the vehicle subsequently revealed stolen property, stolen keys to vehicles in the area, a firearm, and an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine. Stolen property, including a stolen police badge, from other jurisdictions were also recovered.

Zinselmeier and Rachels were further charged with Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Obstructing Justice. Young was also charged with the previously mentioned offenses along with Armed Violence.

On May 11th of last year, Zinselmeier pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Burglary and was sentenced to 30 months probation, a $1,000 county fine, plus fees and court costs. She was given credit for 9 days served in the Jersey County Jail.

On July 6th of last year, Rachels pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Burglary and was sentenced to 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Rachels also pleaded guilty to Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon and was sentenced to 8 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with the sentences for both charges to run concurrently. She was also assessed a $500 county fine, plus fees and court costs. She was credited for 240 days served in the Jersey County Jail. On August 24, 2021, the Calhoun County Circuit Court, according to records, informed Rachels that she would be released from IDOC on December 6, 2024 and have a hearing for a remaining balance on her fines.

On December 14th, Young pleaded guilty to one count of Conspiracy to Commit Burglary and one count of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. He was also given a concurrent sentence of 7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Additionally, he was assessed a $500 county fine, plus fees and court costs. Young was credited for 203 days served in the Jersey County Jail.

Young faces two additional charges in Jersey County for Theft from a school, place of worship, or government building under $500 and Obstructing Justice. A plea is set on those charges on Tuesday, Jan. 19th.

Young faces additional charges of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Fleeing of Police, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and Possession of Methamphetamine Less Than 5 grams in Madison County. A jury trial has been set for those charges on Monday, Jan. 18th.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office press release, the guilty pleas were the result of an extensive and thorough investigation by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, which uncovered the auto theft ring operating out of St. Louis, Missouri that helped to net other arrests through the cooperation and efforts of other police agencies in neighboring counties.