Missouri Woman Arrested After Motorcycle Runs Out of Gas West of Pittsfield

Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a woman last night after a reported road hazard on Illinois Route 106, just west of Pittsfield.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood says a deputy was dispatched at 10:33PM for a traffic hazard at Illinois Route 106 just west of 345th Street, approximately 4 miles west of Pittsfield.

Upon arrival, the deputy determined a motorcyclist had run out of gas. Upon further investigation, the deputy discovered that the driver, 22-year old Hannah N. Smith of Hannibal, Missouri was found to be driving on an alleged revoked license as well as having a felony warrant for her arrest out of Marion County, Missouri.

According to a press release, after Smith was taken into custody, she is alleged to have been found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Smith has been cited for driving on a revoked license, violation of classification, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She is currently lodged at the Pike County Jail awaiting a first appearance in court.