Missouri Woman Killed in Pike County Crash

A Missouri woman was killed in a crash Saturday night east of Barry.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood reports that the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was called shortly before 9PM Saturday to a single-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 106 just east of Barry.

According to the report, the unidentified vehicle was traveling eastbound on Route 106 when, for an unknown reason, it left the roadway and overturned.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 25-year old Makenzy McLaughlin of Bowling Green, Missouri was pronounced deceased at the scene. An unidentified passenger was taken by Pike County EMS from the scene to Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield and was treated for minor injuries. Their current status is unknown.

Assisting at the scene was the Barry Fire Department, Pike County EMS, and the Illinois State Police.