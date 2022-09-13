Missouri Women Arrested On Drugs, Traffic, & Prostitution Charges in Southern Calhoun County

Two women were arrested in southern Calhoun County and various drug, traffic, and prostitution charges last week.

According to a press release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday at 11:13PM, deputies conducted a traffic stop on the Illinois River Road near Schleeper Lane in Brussels.

Subsequent to an investigation, deputies arrested the driver, 42 year old Amanda A. Koskela of Florissant, Misssouri for possession of methamphetamine, illegal possession of hypodermic syringes, possession of drug paraphernalia, promoting prostitution, driving on a suspended license, illegal transportation of alcohol, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper lane usage, and improper lighting of a license plate.

Additionally, deputies also arrested a passenger in the vehicle, 31 year old Melinda D. Powers-Crouch of Florissant, Missouri for a Missouri Department of Corrections no bond parole warrant, unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance identified as fentanyl, two counts of obstructing identification, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of prostitution, and a seat belt violation.

Both women are currently lodged at the Jersey County Jail pending a first appearance in court. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is open and ongoing and more arrests are forthcoming.