Mistletoe Market, First Advent Reveal Highlight Big Holiday Weekend Downtown

The holiday season kicks into high gear tonight in downtown Jacksonville. A bevy of events are happening tonight and tomorrow around downtown, starting with extended shopping hours when the Jacksonville Main Street Mistletoe Market kicks off tonight at 4:00 pm.

Jacksonville Main Street Executive Director Judy Tighe says, there is something for everyone all over downtown. “We will be set up at The Plaza with several vendors, and then we also have several vendors in stores throughout downtown. So you can follow our Facebook page and find out a lot of the different vendors that are in different places. But there is also more so we encourage people to come downtown tonight and tomorrow and get that holiday shopping done locally.”

Tighe says even though there is a chance of light rain in the forecast for tonight, all of the vendors are inside various businesses so don’t let the weather stop you from joining in.

Tighe says there’s still a little time left to vote for your favorite window display in the downtown window decorating contest. “Also, take a look at all the lights at night because I tell you what, the window decorating contest downtown has taken off like a rocket and I have never seen downtown looking more festive.

“We’ll be announcing the winner on Saturday, so today is the last day to vote. So be sure and go online to the Journal-Courier link. It’s on our Facebook page and several of the businesses have shared it as well. It’s also on our website so go and vote for your favorite window.”

At 5:00 tonight the Illinois College Drumline will be performing during the official reveal of the first window in the “World’s Largest Advent Calendar” that has returned to the east-facing side of the Farmer’s State Bank and Trust Company building.

On Saturday, the Santa Mile Run kicks off at 9:00 am and horse-drawn carriage rides will be available from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. Check the Main Street website to book a time. Tighe says Santa Stroll hats will be on sale throughout the two-day event as well as fresh copies of the Jacksonville Main Street “Then & Now” book.

She says a plethora of new holiday drink items will be featured at area stops throughout downtown this evening as well. The Main Street Misteltoe Market runs from 4 to 8 tonight and 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday.

For more information on all the holiday happenings tonight and tomorrow in downtown Jacksonville, logon to jacksonvillemainstreet.com, or go to the Jacksonville Main Street Facebook page.